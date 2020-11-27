Nio (NYSE:NIO) is slated to host Nio Day on January 9 in Chengdu in an event that looks like could be a major catalyst for shares.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker is expected to introduce its first sedan model and reveal more details on its next vehicle platform called the NP2, according to Bank of America.

Pricing and details are not available yet on the new platform, but autonomous driving (level 4 driver assistance system) is seen being a key highlight of the product.

In a meeting with BofA analysts, Nio execs said the company expects vehicle gross margin to reach 15-20% over the long term.

BofA has a Buy rating on Nio and price objective of $54.70. Underpinning the bullish view on Nio from the firm is the 90% market share of premium/high-end EV market in China it shares with Tesla.

Shares of Nio are up 0.21% premaket to $53.77.

Seeking Alpha author Arne Verhyde has a deeper drive on what could be revealed at Nio Day.