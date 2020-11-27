Having come close to doubling since Labor Day and with speculative fervor really starting to build, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was surely set for a sizable plunge at some point.

That move began Wednesday night, sending the crypto all the way from $19.5K down to $16.3K. It's been attempting some sort of bounce since, and currently is changing hands at $17K.

Maybe at the top of the list of reasons for the selloff was a Wednesday evening tweetstorm from Coinbase (COINB) CEO Brian Armstrong suggesting Treasury boss Steven Mnuchin is attempting to rush out new regulation on self-hosted crypto wallets. Armstrong: "This proposed regulation would, we think, require financial institutions like Coinbase to verify the recipient/owner of the self-hosted wallet, collecting identifying information on that party, before a withdrawal could be sent to that self-hosted wallet ... This additional friction would kill many of the emerging use cases for crypto. Crypto is not just money – it is digitizing every type of asset."

Most agree that the new rule would be a major blow to crypto in the U.S., but the blockchain folks are not without some D.C. lobbying strength. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith: "We are actively educating officials in both the executive branch and the legislative branch in order to address misconceptions about self-hosted wallets."

Speaking this week on the Alpha Trader podcast, Krakenfx's Dan Held says cryptocurrency can have bigger enemy in Washington than Steven Mnuchin, and whoever replaces him at Treasury (apparently Janet Yellen) will be a friendlier regulator for Bitcoin. Yellen was most recently at the Fed, and Held notes the U.S. central bank is surprisingly hip to cryptocurrencies, so he's hopeful for a more constructive regime at Treasury.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) are all showing sizable premarket losses.