Yucaipa Companies reports holding a beneficial ownership position of 7.8% in Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA).

The Ron Burkle-led firm owns 2,764,848 shares in the airline company after snapping up shares in a series of purchases between November 13 and November 27.

Burkle has some ties to airlines. In 2006, Aloha Airlines was taken into private ownership by Yucaipa Companies and Aloha Investment Group. The investor also married a descendent of the Wright brothers.

Shares of Mesa are up 1.60% premarket to $6.34.

