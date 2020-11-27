Two days before the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) published an article alleging the firm discriminated against Black employees, Coinbase (COINB) put out a statement defending itself against the accusations.

This is a rare case in which a company strives to refute an article that will put it in a negative light before it's even published, as it seeks to direct the narrative.

The NYT piece, published online on Friday and citing five people with knowledge of the situation, said that at least 11 of 15 Black employees who left the company in late 2018 and early 2019 informed Coinbase's human resources department of racist or discriminatory treatment.

Those 15 people represented about three-quarters of the Black employees at the 600-employee company, the article said. About 3% of the company's employees are Black, less than half the average in most of the tech industry, and that number has stayed flat in recent years, the NYT article points out. Meanwhile, tech firms like Square, PayPal, and Twitter have been increasing the percentage of their employees who are Black.

The former employees described instances of racist comments, being excluded from meetings, and being passed over for promotions in favor of less experienced white colleagues.

Coinbase said only three of the people referred to in the article filed complaints when they worked at the company.

"All of those complaints were thoroughly investigated, one through an internal investigation and two by separate third-party investigators, all of whom found no evidence of wrongdoing and concluded the claims were unsubstantiated," the company said in a blog post on its website.

The company also hired a consultant in August that specializes in data science and diversity and inclusion to go through its historic data related to diversity and conduct a large number of interviews with employees representing all background, functions, and tenures.

"The independent investigation concluded that there was no evidence of structural bias in hiring, promotions or performance evaluations," the company said.

The unsigned Coinbase blog post also emphasizes: "We are committed to maintaining an environment that is safe, supportive and welcoming to employees of all backgrounds. We do not accept intolerant behavior."