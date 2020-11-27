Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) says that the World Health Organization (WHO) advised the United States Adopted Names Council (USAN) to modify the chemical name of the Company’s lead drug candidate to 'simufilam' from sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

USAN agreed to modify the name as advised by WHO, to avoid a potential trademark conflict with a drug marketed in the Far East.

Simufilam (formerly known as Sumifilam) is a small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A protein in the brain.