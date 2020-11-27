Bank of America takes a look at some recent consumer spending trends right in front of the huge Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping period.

One of the more interesting pullouts is on home spending. For the week ending November 21st, average daily spending in home categories (home improvement, furniture & home goods, bedding, and consumer electronics & hobby retailers) was up 31.2% Y/Y to accelerate slightly from the +30.2% the week prior.

Those numbers bode well for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) as the strength in the category continues, according to BofA.

"We are also watching the rising rate of spread of COVID-19 in many states and believe that essential retailers in 'nesting' categories are likely to outperform in the coming months if regions begin to lock down. Overall, spending in home categories has remained very strong throughout the pandemic."

Importantly, the firm says its debit and credit card data for hardline retail categories supports the view that the U.S. consumer spending shift from outside the home (travel, restaurants, etc.) to inside the home has been stickier than many expected.

This includes the home improvement category, with average daily spending 34.7% higher per BofA card data. The trends are more than enough to support Buy ratings on Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND).

One of the more interesting stocks to consider on Black Friday-Cyber Monday is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) with those nesting trends running up against some supply issues for the company on Main Street and valuations questions on Wall Street. Peloton is up 0.55% premarket to $107.51.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is also on the move this morning with a 4.25% premarke t pop. The frantic hunt for new Xbox and PS5 consoles has shoppers waiting in socially-distanced lines per media reports.

See a list of the top-rated consumer discretionary stocks.