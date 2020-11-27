On Nov.26, Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) communicated regarding its board approval of the spin-off of its investment in XP (NASDAQ:XP), which will be segregated into a newly formed company (Newco) whose only assets would be XP common shares representing 41.05% of XP’s share capital.

Also, it was indicated that the outstanding shares of XP held by Itaú Unibanco, representing 5% of the capital stock of XP, may be sold based on market conditions.

XP plans to enhance its corporate governance structure thereby enabling XP's controlling shareholders to hold Class B common shares, which carry super-voting rights.

Also, XP is valuating a proposal to merge Newco into XP thereby delivering to Newco shareholders of Class A common shares of XP directly or through the issuance in Brazil of Brazilian Depositary Receipts.