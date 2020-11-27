Stock market investors will still need to pay attention today (especially those in retail names like Gamestop (NYSE:GME), BestBuy (NYSE:BBY)) as reduced hours means stocks will still see some activity -- and in many cases high volatility with lower volumes.

The NYSE will close at 1 p.m. ET. Bond markets will close an hour later, while metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Keep an eye on retail shares, with Black Friday sales forecast to rise 3.6% to 5.2% Y/Y, according to the National Retail Federation. Online holiday retail sales are seen rising 20%-30%.

Retail names active in morning trading include the aforementioned Gamestop, as customers line up at stores looking for the latest consoles.

Video game makers are mixed in the premarket, with Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) lower while Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) are higher.

Digital sales will also be in focus as many stay home to shop from home. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also higher pre-market.

