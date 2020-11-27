PlantX Life (OTCPK:PLTXF) enters into a share purchase agreement to acquire Score Enterprises, a privately-held British Columbia company which carries on the business, including café, restaurant, food truck and operations, of the Squamish-based Cloudburst Café, Locavore Food Truck and the Locavore Bar & Grill.

Pursuant to the agreement, PlantX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of BC Ltd. for a purchase price of $1.35M.

The restaurant location will be redesigned as the PlantX Canadian flagship brick and mortar shop.