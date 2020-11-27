An academic study has found that use of popular dating apps Tinder, OKCupid and Bumblebee lead to FOMO (fear of missing out), and that FOMO in turn is correlated with social anxiety, bad moods and dissatisfaction with life.

The study, carried out by Dr. Riki Tesler of Ariel University, was based on 500 Israeli single students.

The study also found that while the negative psychological impacts of the dating apps were universal, they were more pronounced in secular singles than religious singles.

Research studies that showed a correlation between heavy usage of social networks and depression were prominently reported by news organisations a few years ago, leading to predictions that Facebook's stock would be hit. For example, from Rising Risks At Facebook: "The problem isn't that Facebook is linked to depression. The problem is that people know its linked to depression." However, despite the pessimistic predictions, the studies had little impact on Facebook's stock.

It's therefore likely that the findings of negative psychological effects of dating apps will also have little impact on the companies with exposure to dating apps. In fact, other data from the study -- that over 80% of the single students in the study used dating apps, with about 25% of secular students and 15% of religious students using a dating app over five times a day -- may even be a positive for the dating app companies, confirming the entrenched market position and high frequency of usage of the apps.

The strongest "play" on dating apps is Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), which owns Tinder, while Match Group competitor Bumble seems to be preparing to go public in Q1 2021.