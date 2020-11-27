Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) expects to cut five-year capital spending by 27% from a year ago to $55B while raising its crude oil production nearly 20% to 2.7M bbl/day by 2025.

Before the pandemic, in November 2019, Petrobras said it planned to invest $75.7B during 2021-24.

The company now plans to invest $46B, or 84% of total capex, in exploration and production, compared with $64B planned a year ago, and will limit spending approval to new projects that can be profitable with oil prices as low as $35/bbl.

Petrobras' latest five-year plan through 2025 continues a strategic shift toward Brazil's subsalt region, where a single record-setting well at the Buzios Field recently pumped 69K boe/day.

Asset sales and the ongoing pandemic likely mean a short-term drop in output, with production forecast at 2.23M bbl/day in 2021, down from an expected 2.28M bbl/day in 2020, the company says.

Petrobras will be "well-positioned to drive substantial and valuable shareholder returns" over several years, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish new report published on Seeking Alpha.