Barclays screens for stocks hit hard by COVID-19 to the point where valuations are now the lowest relative to recent history.

The firm's deep dive ended up yielding four names that are tipped to outperform in an economic recovery as things normalize.

Citigroup (NYSE:C), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) all made the short list with trading multiples on the low side.

Barclays is very bullish on the stock market overall, projecting the S&P 500 to reach the 4K level next year on a better-than-expected earnings recovery and the broad rollout of a vaccine.