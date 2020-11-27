180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, has announced that it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on November 27, in celebration of its recently completed IPO.

On November 9, SPAC KBL Merger Corp. IV successfully completed its acquisition of 180 Life Sciences.

In connection with the closing of the merger, KBLM issued 17.5M common shares to the stockholders of 180 Life Sciences.

As a result of the merger, the units and rights of KBL Merger Corp. ceased trading, and the shares of its common stock and warrants began Nasdaq trading under the ticker symbols “ATNF” and “ATNFW,” respectively, on November 9.

180 Life Sciences is led by Dr. James Woody who previously served as the founding CEO of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, as well as President and General Manager of Roche Bioscience.