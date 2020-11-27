SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) climbs 5.4% in premarket trading after clarifying that it holds ~4.62M shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), reflecting 80% of its pre-IPO holdings of 5.77M shares.

Palantir is up 8.1% premarket.

SSSS also reiterates that its at-the-market offering remains inactive and that it expects to declare an additional dividend to shareholders in mid-December.

At the end of Q3, SuRo held 5.37M PLTR shares, including 754,438 remaining unrestricted common shares which it sold subsequently, as it disclosed in its Q3 earnings release.

Also, SuRo President and CEO Mark Klein repeats that the company's at-the-market offering is currently inactive: "Consistent with the Investment Company Act of 1940, we cannot issue shares below our present net asset value, and we currently have no plans to resume our at-the-market offering," Klein said in a statement.

