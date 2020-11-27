Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has added 427,300 employees between January and October, a more than 50% Y/Y gain that pushed the total global workforce up over 1.2M.

About 350,000 of the workers have been hired since July.

The new hires were largely in Amazon warehouses, which saw a surge in pandemic-related demand as lockdown orders drove the need for online shopping.

According to The New York Times, the figures don't include employee churn, the 100,000 temporary workers brought in for the holiday season, or the 500,000 delivery driver contractors.

"No American company has hired so many workers so quickly," Nelson Lichtenstein, a labor historian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, tells the NYT.

