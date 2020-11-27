AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBAU) signed a non-binding term sheet to combine certain business of Convoy Global Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed diversified financial holding company to include Convoy's independent financial advisory business which provides advice and sells a full range of financial services products from long-term life insurance, savings to mortgages to local and foreign retail customers (the IFA Business) and its platform businesses, which consists of a portfolio of platform businesses encompassing B2B, FinTech, Healthcare and Retail platforms (the Platform Business).

Under the transaction, AGBA will acquire 100% of the Platform Business and take a 30% shareholding in the IFA Business. In exchange, Convoy or its affiliate will receive 30M newly issued shares of the post-combined company at deemed price of $10.00/share and $100M in cash, for an aggregate consideration of ~$400M.

The IFA Business and the Platform Business are currently regulated by applicable agencies such as the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

Following closure of transaction, the current management teams are expected to continue to run the IFA Business and the Platform Business. Further, AGBA plans to remain NASDAQ-listed and trade under a new ticker symbol.