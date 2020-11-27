Exxon nixes sale of Australia's Bass Strait assets
Nov. 27, 2020
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it has called off the multibillion-dollar sale of its 50% stake in the Bass Strait oil and gas fields off Australia's southeast coast, after failing to win attractive offers.
- "Gippsland Basin and the Kipper unit are more valuable as part of our portfolio and we will continue to operate rather than divest," the company says.
- Exxon began a sale process for its Gippsland Basin holdings more than a year ago, which analysts said could fetch as much as $3B while warning that decommissioning costs for the aging fields could lower the price tag.
- Exxon's 50-50 joint venture partner in Bass Strait, BHP, also is looking to divest its interest in the fields.