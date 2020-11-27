BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 4,278,028 subordinate voting shares over the twelve-month period commencing on December 1, 2020 and ending no later than November 30, 2021.

This represents ~10% of the public float of 42,780,280 subordinate voting shares as at November 23, 2020.

Under TSX rules, BRP will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 86,227 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume, as calculated per the TSX rules for the most recently completed six calendar months.

BRP has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB. The APP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective January 24, 2021.