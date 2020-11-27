Seeking Alpha
Tesla and other megacaps lift the market on a low-volume Black Friday

S&P 500 Index (SP500)

The rotation trade continues to swing the other way after the holiday as the homes of the megacap stocks lead the stock market higher in shortened trading day.

The S&P (SP500) is up 0.3%, the Nasdaq (COMP) up 0.5% and the Dow (DJI) is climbing 0.2%, lagging again as investors look to consolidate some of the cyclical gains.

Tesla +1% is leading the momentum names, with all the megacaps in the green. Apple +0.7% is just behind.

Seven out the the 11 S&P sectors are higher.

Crude futures -1.2% are easing back. But they are still holding above $45/barrel this week.

Spot gold -1.7% is down and below the $1,800/oz. level that had been a support level so far this week.