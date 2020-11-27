Central Garden and Pet called fairly valued by Argus after pandemic rally
Nov. 27, 2020 9:37 AM ETCentral Garden & Pet Company (CENT)CENTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus says it is looking for a more favorable entry point on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) with shares seen as fairly valued near the $40 mark.
- "On the fundamentals, CENT shares are trading at 20-times our FY21 EPS estimate compared to a five-year historical average of 18.7. We believe that these multiples are warranted given the risks to small-cap stocks during the pandemic. We may look to move the shares back to the BUY list if they fall toward technical support at $33," updates analyst Kristina Ruggeri.
- Rogers notes that CENT has been gaining market share through acquisitions and has signaled that additional M&A is part of its near-term strategy.
- Central Garden & Pet Company has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral.