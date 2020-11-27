Travel tech company Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is seeing green heading into the end of the holiday-shortened U.S. trading week.

The TSA said it screened more than 1.07M people in U.S. airports the night before Thanksgiving, which was down 41% Y/Y but the highest level of travel since March despite the rising number of coronavirus cases around the country.

Sabre shares are up 0.7% shortly after the bell and up 17% over the past week

Here's a look at how the pandemic has hit Sabre shares since the beginning of March, compared to the S&P 500: