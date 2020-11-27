Carlyle Group (CG +0.5% ) is in advanced talks to buy Granules India, a pharmaceuticals maker, for ~$1B, India's CNBC-TV18 reports, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

That would add on to Carlyle's pharmaceutical industry investments after recently acquiring Sequent Scientific and a minority stake in Piramal Pharma.

Carlyle is expected to initially buy promoter shares, which would trigger an open offer to buy additional shares from others.

Both Granules India and Carlyle didn't comment on the deal when contacted by CNBC-TV18.