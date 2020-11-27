Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (DSX +1.8% ) entered into a time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret, Luxembourg, for one of its 2012-built Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia.

Gross charter rate is $12.1K/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Oct. 15, 2021 up to maximum Dec. 25, 2021.

The charter commenced on Nov.22, 2020.

Earlier, the vessel was chartered to Cargill International, Geneva, at a gross charter rate of $11K/day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

This employment is expected to generate ~$3.91M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Post sale of one Panamax and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, Diana's fleet will consists of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax); combined carrying capacity including the above two vessels is ~5M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.14 years.