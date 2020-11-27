Copper prices (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange top $7,500/ton, rising for a fourth straight day to hit a seven-year high and adding to this week's surge across base metals as coronavirus vaccines win approval.

The metal, an indicator for health of the economy, has climbed ~70% off its March lows, underpinned by a revival in China's industrial activity and maintained by hopes for a post-pandemic demand boom.

The metal also is gaining traction as a bet on enhanced climate policies that will expand copper-rich power networks.

Also, fresh data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange shows copper stockpiles in its warehouses falling to the lowest since late 2014.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCPK:FQVLF, TECK, HBM, SCCO, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: JJCTF, CPER, JJC, COPX

The copper market is "heading into a multi-year period of deficits," Jefferies said in recently upgrading Glencore and Antofagast to Buy.