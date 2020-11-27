Teck Resources (TECK +4.4% ) partnered with leading national health professionals and academics on a pilot project at the Iquique Hospital to expand its Copper and Health program to Chile and to understand the efficacy of copper and its antimicrobial characteristics to reduce in-hospital infections.

Researchers from Universidad del Desarrollo (UDD) and Núcleo Milenio MICROB-R to conduct a study of copper surfaces and textiles to assess copper’s ability to decrease the incidence of in-hospital infections.

Copper alloy surfaces are naturally antimicrobial with self-sanitizing properties, with research showing that these surfaces eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses that cause infection, including bacteria with high antibiotic resistance.

The research will be carried out at the Regional Hospital of Iquique, and the results are expected in the 2H 2021.