Investors are looking at the long-term potential for sports betting even as COVID-19 flare-ups disrupt the current sports calendar.
DraftKings (DKNG +3.2%), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY +2.0%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN +5.2%) are notably higher after Canada moved toward allowing betting on single sports events.
In Canada, local players FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQB:FUNFF) +7.55% and Score Media and Gaming (OTCPK:TSCRF) +31.67% are drawing notice from investors off the development. Earlier today, Canaccord Genuity tipped that Score Media could land a +10% market share in Ontario if it launches a product next year.
Previously: Canada eyes opening up sports betting to single events