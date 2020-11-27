Investors are looking at the long-term potential for sports betting even as COVID-19 flare-ups disrupt the current sports calendar.

DraftKings (DKNG +3.2% ), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY +2.0% ) and Penn National Gaming (PENN +5.2% ) are notably higher after Canada moved toward allowing betting on single sports events.

In Canada, local players FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQB:FUNFF) +7.55% and Score Media and Gaming (OTCPK:TSCRF) +31.67% are drawing notice from investors off the development. Earlier today, Canaccord Genuity tipped that Score Media could land a +10% market share in Ontario if it launches a product next year.

Previously: Canada eyes opening up sports betting to single events