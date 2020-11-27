iBio (IBIO +0.7% ) announced that its has entered into a Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. to sell shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, from time to time, through an “at the market offering” program, having an aggregate offering price of up to $100M.

Under the Sales Agreement, IBio will set the parameters for the sale of shares of common stock, including the number of shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, limitation on the number of shares that may be sold in any one trading day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made.