Etsy (ETSY +7.2% ), GameStop (GME +12.5% ), Stitch Fix (SFIX +6.0% ), and Wayfair (W +5.4% ) are four of the retail stocks catching the attention of investors on Black Friday.

The gains follow a report from Adobe Analytics that Thanksgiving Day online spending rose by nearly 22% Y/Y to reach a new record of $5.1B.

That strong tally could alleviate some concerns over a pulling forward of holiday sales into October with companies like Target (TGT +0.6% ) and Amazon (AMZN +0.9% ) holding their high-profile shopping events that month instead of earlier in the summer.

Earlier: Black Friday spotlight burns on Home Depot, Lowe's, GameStop and Peloton