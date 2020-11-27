Genetron (GTH +1.5% ) says HCCscreen selected by the National Cancer Center and the Wuxi municipal government for use in the “Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project”, a public health initiative in China.

The goal of the Project is to increase the awareness of liver cancer early screening, and to become a pilot city model in China.

Under the project, Wuxi has selected HCCscreen for local residents who are high-risk individuals for HCC, and is committed to administering 150K tests over a period of three years.

HCCscreen is intended for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in individuals who are designated to be at high-risk due to chronic HBV infection and/or liver cirrhosis.

Separately, Genetron Health has formed a new operating center through a joint venture agreement with Wuxi, in which the parties will closely collaborate on advancing the liver cancer early screening market in China, through the adoption of HCCscreen.

Under this joint venture agreement, both parties will contribute capital, and Genetron Health will own 90% of the joint venture. In addition to the commitment of using HCCscreen for its residents, Wuxi will also provide Genetron Health with other supportive measures including rental, R&D subsidies and tax benefits.

Further through the JV, the parties expects the commercialization and revenues of HCCscreen to accelerate in China

Previously in Sep.20, GTH has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA.