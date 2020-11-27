Fifty U.S. software companies went public in 2020 to the tune of $26.2B, according to Dealogic data via Barron's.

Recently debuted software names are trading higher today on a combination of short-term options, upcoming catalysts, and sympathy movements.

Palantir (PLTR +3.7% ) experienced a third day of spiking short-term bullish options led by about 16.8K December 4 $40 calls at a $3.12 average price with nearly three-quarters trading on the mid or offer side, according to Bloomberg data.

The total call volume as of 10 AM was above the 20-day average.

Palantir shares have gained 62% in the past week and are up 206% YTD .

Snowflake (SNOW +7.9% ) surges higher ahead of the December 2 earnings report, the first since the company's blockbuster IPO. Consensus estimates expect $147.65M in revenue and a $0.26 loss per share.

Snowflake shares are up 19% YTD but were up 153% on the IPO price as of Wednesday's close.

ZoomInfo's (ZI +7.9% ) lockup period will expire on December 1.

Other top software names on the move include other recent IPO names Unity Software (U +6.6% ), Sumo Logic (SUMO +5.0% ), and Asana (ASAN +8.2% ).

Here's a look at how the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has performed in the past year compared to the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and S&P 500: