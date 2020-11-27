Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +5.6% ) says Odey Asset Management's letter to its majority owner Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5% ) contained several false assumptions and misinformation about the company and its funding plan, adding that the hedge fund "has a clear financial motive to depress Turquoise Hill's share price."

Turquoise Hill shares sank more than 9% on Wednesday after Odey criticized the management of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and said it did not believe the $4.4B package related to the project could be described accurately as "project" finance.

The company says an additional $1.1B would need to be sourced with further bank debt, bonds or a metal stream if it and Rio Tinto re-profile existing debt and raise an additional $500M of debt as contemplated; without the re-profiling, additional debt or a hybrid financing, Turquoise says it would need to raise additional equity of at least $3B.

Rio Tinto is "primed for very good H2 2020 financial results," Peter Arendas writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.