Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW +3.1% ) marches higher as Citigroup starts coverage of the miner with a Buy recommendation, as the company's acquisitions made near the bottom of the platinum group metal cycle begin to pay off.

Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi foresees continued near-term platinum group metal price strength, and Sibanye has the highest leverage with a 10% change in PGM prices resulting in a 19% change in EBITDA.

Sibanye's acquisitions have increased share of PGMs in mined production to 70% from 22% in 2016, and "the result has been a 20% annualized free cash flow yield, dividend restart and stronger balance sheet," Ravi writes.

Management has indicated interest in further acquisitions including in battery materials, the analyst adds.

SBSW's average Wall Street analyst rating, as well as its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating, is Bullish.