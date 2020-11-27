Palantir (PLTR +4.8% ) pulls back from its early morning gains after short-seller Citron Research tweets about shorting the stock with a $20 2020 price target.

Full tweet: "What a run the past month for all. But as traders looking for short exposure, $PLTR is no longer a stock but a full casino. Does not take a ball of crystal to know this will fall back to Arda. Shorting with a $20 2020 target."

Previously: Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Snowflake stocks lead recent software IPOs higher on options spike, upcoming catalysts (Nov. 27 2020)