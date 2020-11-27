Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Palantir stock forecast at $20/share for 2020 by short-seller Citron

About: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir (PLTR +4.8%) pulls back from its early morning gains after short-seller Citron Research tweets about shorting the stock with a $20 2020 price target.

Full tweet: "What a run the past month for all.  But as traders looking for short exposure, $PLTR is no longer a stock but a full casino.  Does not take a ball of crystal to know this will fall back to Arda.  Shorting with a $20 2020 target."

