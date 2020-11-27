In order to meet the rising demand from customers for its hybrid cloud operations, Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK:ATDS) doubled its capacity at the CyrusOne data center in Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC, as well as additional facilities in Dallas, TX.

The company indicated that WordPress GDPR Framework usage has increased 200% in past quarters, driving 1K+ new subscribers to the first ever Data443 Privacy Seal.

Acquisitions such as FileFacets and Resilient Networks continue to drive increased consumption of the company's services and infrastructure capacity.

"We expect this trend to continue as businesses adopt to the new operating paradigm, new privacy frameworks and brace themselves for the reality of the onslaught of new data security requirements. The increased capacity is a direct correlation to increased consumption by these same and new customers in 2020," CEO Jason Remillard commented.