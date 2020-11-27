More than 260 oil service workers at Schlumberger's (SLB -1.2% ) Norwegian subsidiary plan to go on strike starting Dec. 3 if negotiations with employers over pay and working conditions fail, the Safe trade union says.

The negotiations also cover drillers, well service crews, divers and other workers at other subcontractors including Baker Hughes (BKR -0.7% ), Oceaneering (OII -5.5% ) and Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF).

A strike would not affect ongoing production of oil and gas but would disrupt other functions such as the drilling of new wells, says Espen Johannessen, Safe's union leader at Schlumberger.

The industry's core production workers, who are directly employed by oil firms and not part of the latest talks, settled their wage demands last month following a 10-day strike.

Separately, the planned escalation of a strike by security guards could close down 25% of Norway's gas exports to Europe within the next few days, gas systems operator Gassco says.