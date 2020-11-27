Zoom Video (ZM +3.4% ) shares are gaining ahead of Monday's Q3 report, which is scheduled for after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $694.13M in revenue (+312% Y/Y) and $0.76 EPS (last year: $0.06). Zoom guided $685-690M in revenue and $0.73-0.74 EPS for the quarter.

Analysts forecast an operating margin of 33.6% vs. the 41.7% in Q2.

Cash from operations is expected to total $208.2M with FCF of $200.6M.

For Q4, analysts expect Zoom to guide revenue of $719M and $0.62 EPS.

For the year, consensus has revenue of $2.4B and $2.46 EPS. Zoom guided $2.37-2.39B in sales and $2.40-2.47 EPS.

Last quarter: Zoom shares surged post-earnings on upside Q2 results that featured quadrupled revenues and a tenfold boost to profits.

Zoom shares have soared this year due to the pandemic's work and learn from home shifts. ZM has led the recent WFH pullbacks after positive coronavirus vaccine announcements, but shares are still up 552% YTD.

Here's a look at Zoom's recent EPS surprises and forward consensus estimates. Find more historical earnings data here.