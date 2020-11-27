Carnival Cruise Lines tops the S&P 500, but tech is the rally backbone

Recovery stocks like cruise lines and airlines are standing out in today's low-volume trade, even though technology stocks are taking the Nasdaq (COMP) +1% higher, leaving cyclicals behind.

Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL) +5% is the best performer in the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.3% . American Airlines +3% is also rallying.

Tesla +3% is leading the megacaps. Alphabet +2% is also strong, with videogame stocks adding to gains in the Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) +1% near the top of the sectors, along with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1% .

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -1% , which, with its volatility, has been a familiar figure either at the top or bottom of the list, is the worst performer.

Interest rates are easing. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 0.85%, possibly some usual cautious positioning ahead of the weekend.