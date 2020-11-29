Climbing collection rates bode well for retail-focused REITs, as the owners of open-air shopping centers, enclosed malls, and other retail assets claw their way back from May's trough, writes Odeon Capital analyst Alex Arnold.
And investors have noticed. Retail REIT shares, on the whole, have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past month as seen in the gains made by the S&P Composite 1500 Retail REITs Index:
"While the reversion is just beginning, we'd expect surging infection rates in the coming months to drive increased group volatility and entry points along the way," Arnold said in a note to clients.
"Q3 collections were not only up in aggregate but also across all shopping center types," he added. "October is looking even better."
Arnold classifieds the retail REITs into three buckets: Net lease REITs, where tenants take care of their own properties; Community centers described as open-air and frequently grocery-anchored; and Enclosed mall players.
During the pandemic, net lease players, though still down over the past year, fared the best, followed by community centers then enclosed mall REITs.
Source: Odeon, CapIQ
Reduced risk, already apparent in retail REITs' narrowing credit spreads, is now starting to work its way into the equity side of the market, Arnold writes.
With the Simon (NYSE:SPG) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) deal resolved, investors may be looking to Macerich (NYSE:MAC), with its higher quality portfolio that's offset for now by more leverage than SPG, Arnold notes.
Also points to potential "interesting trades" in Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), and even CBL (OTCPK:CBLAQ), which is currently in Chapter 11.
Community and strip center names, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) preferred issues "should be getting safer."
With net lease names already outperforming other retail REITs, Arnold flags "significant potential upside" for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and likes VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) for its nearly perfect collection rate from shuttered casinos through the pandemic.
Looking at a sampling of retail REITs, SA's Quant ratings also favor triple-net lease names: