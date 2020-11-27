BHP (BHP -0.4% ) says it will speed up construction at the ongoing $2.5B expansion of its Spence copper mine in Chile, as measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 this year held back completion of the project.

The general manager of the Spence mine tells Minería Chilena that current efforts are focused on securing the use of renewable energy at the operation, after the company said last year that it planned to run Spence and Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, entirely on renewable power by 2022.

Spence's expansion is expected to include construction of a concentrator plant to increase production and extend the life of the deposit by 50 years, as well as a seawater treatment facility.

Once finished, the expansion will add 185K metric tons of copper and 4K mt/year to BHP's production in its first decade.

Copper prices have pushed above $7K/ton this week, the highest since 2013, as strong Chinese demand continues to drive up prices.