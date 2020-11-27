Ontario-based Score Media and Gaming (OTCPK:TSCRF) is called by Union Gaming one of the big winners from Canada moving toward allowing single event sports betting. Investors are seizing on that upside potential, with shares of Score up more than 20% in Toronto trading on high volume.

Analyst John DeCree says another likely beneficiary is Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.9% ), which received a 4.7% equity stake in Score as part of its market access agreement with the company in the U.S. He notes that Bet.Works, which is being acquired by Bally's (BALY -2.6% ), is a logical partner for Score in Canada.

International Gaming Technologies (IGT +4.2% ) and ScientificGames (SGMS +1.1% ) are expected to have a good opportunity to participate in Canada as well. On the B2B side, Kambi Group (OTCPK:KMBIF) and DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) SBTech are said to also be in the mix. Single event sports betting could also move the needle for casino operators Century Casinos (CNTY -0.2% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.3% ), per DeCree.

