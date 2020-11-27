Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY -8.4% ) says that a claim was submitted to the Commercial Court in London by Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGLY +0.4% ) against the company on November 13, pursuant to an indemnity contained in the demerger agreement entered into between Reckitt and Indivior on November 17, 2014.

The amount claimed under the submission is GBP1.07B.

The Company is accessing with its advisors the background and merits to the case and will provide an update in due course.

"The claim has not been served on the Company and the Company does not have any further details at this time," Indivior said in a statement.