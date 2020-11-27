The energy sector (XLE -1.5% ) ranks among today's weakest performers but remains on track to finish the week with a more than 8% gain, which places it well ahead of the remaining 10 S&P groups.

Key factors driving today's weakness include crude oil pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight months, with January WTI (CL1:COM) -0.9% to $45.29/bbl.

Crude oil is drifting lower even as OPEC and its Russia-led partners reportedly are leaning toward extending production cuts for another 2-3 months, a move they hope will keep markets tight.

Concerns related to several countries' past compliance could still prevent an agreement when the group meets online next week to discuss the issue.

Four of today's top five decliners on the S&P 500 are in the oil and gas group: FANG -4% , NOV -3.4% , HES -3.3% , EOG -3.2% .

Other noteworthy movers include CXO -2.7% , COP -2.6% , EPD -2.3% , XOM -2.2% , OKE -1.8% , CVX -1.7% , BP -1.7% , PSX -1.7% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO