Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR, -1.4% ) is falling to around $1,785/oz., hitting the lowest level in about four months.

The $1,800 level had been acting as support this week, with prices down more than 8% since the recovery trade took hold on Nov. 6 with Pfizer's positive vaccine news.

About $2.2B flowed out of gold last week, while $17.5B went into equities and $6.4B went into bonds, BofA Securities says.