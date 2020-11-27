Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR, -1.4%) is falling to around $1,785/oz., hitting the lowest level in about four months.
The $1,800 level had been acting as support this week, with prices down more than 8% since the recovery trade took hold on Nov. 6 with Pfizer's positive vaccine news.
About $2.2B flowed out of gold last week, while $17.5B went into equities and $6.4B went into bonds, BofA Securities says.
The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD, -1.2%) is now below its 200-day moving average of of nearly $169. If it finishes below that, it will be the first time since the plunge in March.
"Long-term, we remain bullish on GLD because we do not expect sluggishness in the U.S. dollar to end any time soon," Income Generator wrote on Seeking Alpha last week, adding, "it almost seems impossible to imagine an investment thesis which suggests that the greenback has any chance of outperforming the SPDR Gold Trust over the next year."
Wells Fargo said this week gold has a 14% upside through next year.