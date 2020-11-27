Nasdaq leads the major averages into the weekend after a broad weekly rally

The major averages all closed up more than 2% for the holiday shortened week, as an early recovery-play rally gave way to a tech-safety trade at the end of the week.

The Dow (DJI) +0.1% closed above 30K for the first time in history as its price-weighted outperformed on a cyclical trade, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs at the forefront. It rose 2.2% for the week.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% led the week, up 3%, as megacap stocks gained some traction in the latter trading trading days.

Tesla +2% led the megacaps, which all finished higher.

The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.2% rode added early Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) gains to the tech strength to finish up 2.3% for the week.

Trading was split in the low-volume shortened day. Five of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher.

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) +0.9% was a rare winner, with Vertex getting expanded use for a cystic fibrosis drug.

Cruse liners had another strong day, but department store stocks finally admitted to fatigue.

Gold -1.3% fell below $1,800/oz., a recent area of support.