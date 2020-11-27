Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is confident in its plan to raise production of its A320 family of jets to a rate of 47/month next year, despite a pause in the travel rebound that has increased the stress on airline customers, Bloomberg reports.

Airbus has extensively stress-tested its backlog of orders for the model and remains comfortable with the ramp-up, according to the report.

Separately, Airbus has found homes for six A320neo-family aircraft rejected by Malaysia's AirAsia, Reuters reports.

The company had placed the jets it built for AirAsia on sale by an industry tender after the carrier publicly halted taking new aircraft.

The supply of Airbus A380 jets to the second-hand market has increased, as demand for the superjumbo falls further due to the current challenging market environment, Dhierin Bechai wrote in a report recently posted on Seeking Alpha.