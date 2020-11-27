In a proxy supplement, Trident Acquisitions (TDAC +3.8% ) notes certain changes to the terms under which Trident will extend its available time to complete a business combination with Lottery.com.

The terms of the amendment, depends on stockholders approval to Trident’s certificate of incorporation at the stockholder’s meeting held on November 30, to seek an extension to complete a business combination by an additional three months and with an ability to further extend for an additional three months if approved by Trident’s board of directors.

In regards to the first month of the extension, Trident or its insiders has to deposit $0.05 into Trident's trust account for each public share of common stock that has not redeemed in connection with the Annual Meeting, on or prior to December 1, 2020.

Additionally, each month of the extension thereafter, assuming the daily volume weighted average price for any 10 consecutive trading days in the prior month is below $11.40 per share, Trident or its insiders has to deposit $0.05 into Trident's trust account for each public share of common stock that has not redeemed in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Recently on November 19, Trident inked a binding letter of intent to combine with Lottery.com