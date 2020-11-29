Closing out November, hotel and lodging REITs outpaced REITs overall during the past month as positive vaccine news drives investor optimism.

The S&P Composite 1500 Hotel & Resorts REIT Index (orange line) pulls up from the S&P 500 (light blue), S&P Composite 1500 Retail REITs index (purple), the S&P Composite 1500 Office REITs Index (green), the S&P 500 Residential REITs Index (red), and the S&P 500 Industrial REITs Index (dark blue) during the past month:

It's not any improvement in revenue per available room ("RevPAR"). Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa notes total U.S. RevPAR for the week ended Nov. 21 fell 52.2% Y/Y, with occupancy down 33% Y/Y and average daily rate down 29%.

As they year heads into winter and infection cases increase, RevPAR falls a bit more Y/Y than earlier in Q4. The running QTD RevPAR for the week ended Nov. 21 falls 50.8% Y/Y vs. 48.1% for the week ended Oct. 3; and that compares with a 44.8% Y/Y decline in the week ended July 4, a holiday week.

As Baird analyst Michael Bellisario says his focus is shifting toward what ADR might look like on "the other side" of the pandemic.

"For the industry to make a full RevPAR recovery, and especially considering the recent uptick in optimism toward a faster-than-previously-expected demand recovery given the positive vaccine news, ADR will need to rebound quickly over the next two years—a demand/occupancy recovery alone is not enough, in our opinion," Bellisario wrote in a recent note.

Indeed, there's a long way to go before hotel REIT stocks, and most REITs (except for industrial REITs) reach their pre-pandemic levels. This chart compares the same six indexes at a one-year horizon:

Among hotel & resort REITs with market caps over $1B, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is the only one that merits a Bullish rating, while Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have Neutral ratings; the rest in the sector hold Bearish or Very Bearish ratings.