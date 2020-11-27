Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) says it plans to invest €18.3B ($21.8B) during 2021-25 in a push to accelerate the energy transition, become more sustainable and lift shareholder returns.

The company expects €5.5B, or 30% of the total, will be low-carbon spending, contributing to a 5x increase in renewable generation capacity to 15 GW in 2030 while also reducing carbon intensity by 25% in 2030.

Repsol says it expects to substantially increase EBITDA to more than €8.2B by 2025.

Plans include a cut in the 2021 and 2022 dividend payout to €0.60/share in cash from €1/share, although stock buybacks could push returns above €1/share by 2025; the company also will no longer offer a scrip dividend, paid in shares.

Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz says he hopes to sell a stake in a new low-carbon unit to be dominated by renewables, to a partner or publicly offer its shares in the next two years.

Power Hedge warned that Repsol likely would need to cut its dividend in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.