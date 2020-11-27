Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

