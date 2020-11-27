Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.77M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.